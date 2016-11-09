sprite-preloader
09.11.2016
STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, November 9

9 November 2016

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(THE "COMPANY")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders passed all the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To continue the Company as an Investment Trust

Resolution 12: To authorise Directors to allot shares

Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot shares having disapplied pre-emption rights

Resolution 14: To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting is set out below for information.

ResolutionVotes For Votes AgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionVotes Withheld
117,735,66709,4880
217,735,66709,4880
317,712,90822,7599,4880
417,734,5581,1099,4880
517,732,4083,2599,4880
617,734,5581,1099,4880
717,735,66709,4880
817,733,5172,1509,4880
917,734,5581,1099,4880
1017,734,5581,1099,4880
1117,697,98737,6809,4880
1217,734,1671,5009,4880
1317,715,36720,3009,4880
1417,735,66709,4880

