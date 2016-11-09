STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC - Result of AGM

9 November 2016

STRATEGIC EQUITY CAPITAL PLC

(THE "COMPANY")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that shareholders passed all the resolutions contained in the notice of meeting.

Resolutions 1 to 10 related to Ordinary Business. Resolutions 11 to 14 related to Special Business, as set out below:

Resolution 11: To continue the Company as an Investment Trust

Resolution 12: To authorise Directors to allot shares

Resolution 13: To authorise the Directors to allot shares having disapplied pre-emption rights

Resolution 14: To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands.

The proxy voting is set out below for information.