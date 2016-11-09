November 9, 2016



Exchange Notice



Derivatives - Product Information 108/16



Discontinued Fast market rules on Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian derivatives



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to declare that 'fast market' rules on the Swedish, Danish, Finnish and Norwegian derivatives markets are discontinued effective immediately.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Aloke Sarnobat, telephone +46 8 796 9000 or Trading Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 6290.



Nasdaq Derivatives Markets



Aloke Sarnobat Exchange Brokers Trading Surveillance



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603758