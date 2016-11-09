Amgen Stock Surging This MorningEquities were hammered on Wednesday following news that Donald Trump won the U.S. Presidency, but shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) stock are bucking that trend.At the opening bell, shares of AMGN stock surged to $150.74, up nearly nine percent from the Tuesday close. The move was followed by broad-based gains into other biotech and pharma stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL), and Eli Lilly and Co.

