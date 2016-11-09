Global Influenza Partnering 2010 to 2016 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Influenza Partnering 2010 to 2016" report to their offering.

The Global Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



Trends in partnering deals

Top deals by value

Deals listed by company A-Z, industry sector, stage of development, technology type

The report provides understanding and access to the partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Report Structure:



Chapter 1 - Therapypartnering trends in numbers



Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjqvnw/global_influenza

