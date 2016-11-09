United States Otoacoustic Emission and Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market Report 2016/2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Otoacoustic Emission and Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.
OAE analysis is a non-invasive, objective test and is therefore primarily used for screening infants as they are too young to participate in subjective diagnostic tests. OAE analyzers can also be used in lieu of a tympanometer as an objective test to be used along with an audiogram to establish a hearing threshold. The otoacoustic emission, a sound within the inner ear, was first discovered by Thomas Gold in 1948. The two types of OAE include the spontaneous otoacoustic emissions which occur without external stimulation) and evoked otoacoustic emissions which require an evoking stimulus.
Given the relative expense of OAE and ABR analyzers and the high ASP that they command, the market will grow at a low rate as audiologists expand into infant screening and use OAE analyzers as a supplement or substitute for tympanometers. Market growth will also be further augmented by a steady increase in ASP in both segments.
The OAE analyzer segment comprised less than 50% of the market in 2016. Despite having nearly three times the sales volume, the significantly lower ASP resulted in a disproportionate share of the market. This market distribution is expected to remain steady over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
2. Otoacoustic Emission And Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzer Market
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Otoacoustic Emission Analyzers
2.1.2 Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers
2.1.3 Usage Patterns
2.2 Market Overview
2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
2.3.1 Otoacoustic Emission Analyzer Market
2.3.2 Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzer Market
2.4 Drivers And Limiters
2.4.1 Market Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limiters
2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Phonak
- Starkey
- Cochlear
- Oticon
- Sivantos
- Rayovac
- GN ReSound
- MED-EL
- Widex
- VARTA
- Unitron
- Advanced Bionics
- Duracell
- Sophono
- ZeniPower
- Energizer
- Maico
- Grason-Stadler
- Interacoustics
- MedRx
- Natus
- Audioscan
- GN Otometrics
- Benson Medical Instruments
- Intelligent Hearing Systems
- Tremetrics
- Welch Allyn
- Frye Electronics
- Ambco
- Envoy Medical
- Ototronix
- Heine
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ts48f/us_market_report
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716