United States Otoacoustic Emission and Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers Market Report 2016/2017 - Research and Markets

OAE analysis is a non-invasive, objective test and is therefore primarily used for screening infants as they are too young to participate in subjective diagnostic tests. OAE analyzers can also be used in lieu of a tympanometer as an objective test to be used along with an audiogram to establish a hearing threshold. The otoacoustic emission, a sound within the inner ear, was first discovered by Thomas Gold in 1948. The two types of OAE include the spontaneous otoacoustic emissions which occur without external stimulation) and evoked otoacoustic emissions which require an evoking stimulus.

Given the relative expense of OAE and ABR analyzers and the high ASP that they command, the market will grow at a low rate as audiologists expand into infant screening and use OAE analyzers as a supplement or substitute for tympanometers. Market growth will also be further augmented by a steady increase in ASP in both segments.

The OAE analyzer segment comprised less than 50% of the market in 2016. Despite having nearly three times the sales volume, the significantly lower ASP resulted in a disproportionate share of the market. This market distribution is expected to remain steady over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Otoacoustic Emission And Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzer Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Otoacoustic Emission Analyzers

2.1.2 Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzers

2.1.3 Usage Patterns

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Otoacoustic Emission Analyzer Market

2.3.2 Auditory Brainstem Response Analyzer Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

