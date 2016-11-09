United States Market Report for ENT Navigation Systems 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The introduction of new and less expensive IGS systems for ENT procedures will result in a steady unit sales growth rate over the forecast period. Towards the end of the forecast period, IGS system sales will begin to increase slightly as the ASP of these systems will decrease. New sales are coming from smaller facilities without an IGS system, facilities that require additional IGS systems, and from those that need to replace older systems.

In 2016, IGS was considered the standard of care for the following ENT procedures; functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), revisions and skull-based procedures. As more ENT surgeons become comfortable using IGS systems and the systems increase in their simplicity, surgeons will use IGS for a higher percentage of all types of procedures. The number of ENT procedures performed in the U.S. is expected to increase over the forecast period and, as the ENT IGS market approaches saturation, sales growth will follow suit.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

U.S. Surgical Navigation And Robotic Systems Market

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Procedures

Key Report Updates

Version History

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Medical Conditions

2.1.1 Neurosurgery Conditions

2.1.2 Spinal Conditions

2.1.3 Ent Conditions

2.1.4 Orthopedic Conditions

2.1.5 Gynecological Conditions

2.1.6 Urological Conditions

2.1.7 Digestive Tract Conditions

2.1.8 Colorectal Conditions

2.1.9 Cardiac Conditions

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Surgical Navigation Product Portfolios

3.1.1 Overview

3.1.2 Ear, Nose, Throat Surgery

3.2 Surgical Navigation Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.2.1 Brainlab

3.2.2 Medtronic

3.2.3 Stryker

3.3 Clinical Trials

3.4 Surgical Navigation Clinical Trials

3.4.1 Stryker

4. Ent Navigation System Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Analysis And Forecast

4.3 Drivers And Limiters

4.4 Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Medtronic

Brainlab

Stryker

Karl Storz

Intuitive Surgical

Accuray

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical

Medtech

