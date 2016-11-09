Global ATM Market Benchmark Report 2016: ATM, Mobile Banking, and Mobile Payments are Converging for Convenience of Banking Customers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2016 ATM Market Benchmark Report" report to their offering.

ATMs have evolved over the past half-century from a basic cash withdrawal appliance to the foundation of today's self-service banking. In new research, 2016 ATM Market Benchmark Report, the author reviews how the ATM, mobile banking, and mobile payments are converging for ever-more convenient customer interaction with banks and credit unions.

Cross-channel features have been deployed as well as expanded interoperability with various front- and back-office systems. This report describes examples such as mobile prestaging of cardless ATM cash withdrawals, the potential for person-to-person (P2P) and account-to-account (A2A) transfers, EMV readers, NFC capabilities, and broader systems monitoring capabilities. The report discusses the penetration of these features in ATMs around the world.

Highlights of this report include:

- Comparison of rates of ATM growth in various world regions

- Market share of leading ATM deployers in the U.S. by type

- Examples of advanced ATM capabilities being deployed

- The author's Customer Monitor Survey results on trends in U.S. consumers' ATM use, including use of their own banks' ATMs versus other ATMs and other means of getting cash; frequency of ATM use; use of mobile deposit; willingness to pay for ATM convenience; willingness to try teller-assisted videoconferencing

- Various strategies in use to provide customers surcharge-free access to ATMs

- Discussion of the need for condition monitoring and application performance monitoring

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. A Half-Century of Exemplary Service

The Evolution of the ATM

ATM Use Continues to Grow Worldwide

ATM Usage Varies by Country and Region

ATM Capabilities Vary Across Global Markets

ATM Cash Withdrawals Remain Important, More So in Many Growing Markets

4. Profile of ATM Use in the United States "On-Us" ATM Transactions Are Preferred by Most Banking Customers ATMs Can Be a Bridge to Millennials and Mobile Banking Users ATM Surcharges Spark Customer Dissatisfaction Cash Access and Methods for Obtaining Cash The Convergence of ATMs and Mobility Continues

5. Industry Statistics and Trends

Advanced ATMs Offer Expanded Opportunities for Manufacturers

Profiles of U.S. ATM Owner-Operators

Many FIs Continue to Evaluate Their ATM Location and Deployment Strategies

Independent ATM Deployers Offer Added Choice and Convenience

The Number of ATMs in the U.S. Continues to Grow at a Modest Pace

Fee Income from ATMs Can Still Be an Important Source of Revenue for Many FIs

Surcharge-Free ATMs as a Differentiator

Expanded Roles for Next-Generation ATMs

ATMs as an Extension of Tellers

Convergence of ATMs and Mobile Banking Continues

NFC

Systems Monitoring

6. Conclusions and Strategic Implications

7. Endnotes

Companies Mentioned

- Accel

- AllianceOne

- Bank of America

- CO-OP Financial Services

- Cardtronics

- Credit Union 24

- Diebold

- Elan MoneyPass

- JP Morgan Chase

- NCR

- PULSE Select

- Payments Alliance International

- STAR/FirstData

- SUM/FIS

- Wells Fargo

- Wincor Nixdorf

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/55v3sf/2016_atm_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716