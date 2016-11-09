

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has announced that it will shut down its Map Maker tool in March 2017. The features of Map Maker, which allows users to edit information and suggest changes in Google Maps, will be added to Google Maps app.



Google had launched its Map Maker in 2008, which allowed its users to edit and improve Google Map experience for users worldwide. Users were able to draw features directly onto a map as well as add features such as roads, railways, rivers and so on. In addition, users were allowed to add specific buildings and services onto the map such as local businesses and services.



Key editing features that will graduate from Map Maker to Google Maps include, add a place, edit info about a place, share more details about a place, moderate edits, view the status of your edits.



'To keep contributing your local knowledge to Google Maps and engage with a passionate community of likeminded individuals, we invite you to join the Local Guides program where you can earn points, unlock rewards for submitting edits and other information, and get early access to new Google Map features,' the company said in a blog.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX