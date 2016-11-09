Thermalogica Turns Three During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

EXETER, England, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

In celebration of three successful years in business, founders of Thermalogica Terri Bainbridge and Lisa Portman hosted a party at the newly opened Exeter Cookery School.

It's no coincidence that Thermalogica celebrated turning three during breast cancer awareness month. It was Terri's own battle with breast cancer that led to her opening Thermalogica with childhood friend, Lisa, in 2013. In 2016, they remain one of the few UK based clinics specialising in thermal imaging as a means of early clinical detection and prevention of health diseases and cancers. Since opening their doors, the clinic has scanned over 400 patients and has recently expanded to provide mobile clinics all over the south of England, as well as a brand new London based centre.

Guests were given an exclusive preview of Thermalogica's "Hot Tits Gallery", which showed the thermal images of some of their patients' breasts. Terri explained "We wanted to show how women's breasts come in all different shapes and sizes and encourage more women to get theirs checked." Lisa added "It's such an easy and painless procedure and had Terri been given a thermal imaging scan, her cancer could have been diagnosed and treated far earlier."

The event proved to be a great success and was attended by many of Thermalogica's patients. One attendee, Ashley Petrons, told us "I went for my first scan with Thermalogica very soon after I heard that this was an option. As a young person who believes strongly prevention is better than cure, I want to know as soon as possible if there is something going on that I could be treating naturally and definitely stop it before it escalates into something more serious. The party was a great excuse to set all the seriousness to one side and just toast to Lisa and Terri's success". In keeping with the evening being a lighthearted and celebratory one, the birthday cake came in the form of 100 boob-shaped cupcakes, made by Mad Cakes.

Thermalogica is aiming to expand further, continue to promote the importance of thermal imaging to allow for early detection of potential disease, which will allow for rapid clinical diagnosis and treatment. For full details on how thermal imaging works, visit Thermalogica's updated website http://www.thermalogica.co.uk

