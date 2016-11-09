Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, announces that Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2016 Healthcare Conference in New York (USA) on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at 3:45 pm ET.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible vision loss in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery with a single treatment to each eye through an intravitreal injection.

