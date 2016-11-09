Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2016) - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (the "Company" or "Purepoint") is issuing this press release in response to recent increase in market activity. The Company wishes to confirm that management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for such increase in market activity.

Management is watching the trading activities closely and will provide further updates as circumstances warrant.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. is focused on the precision exploration of its seven projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin. Purepoint proudly maintains project ventures in the Basin with two of the largest uranium producers in the world, Cameco Corporation and AREVA Resources Canada Inc. Established in the Athabasca Basin well before the initial resurgence in uranium earlier last decade, Purepoint is actively advancing a large portfolio of multiple drill targets in the world's richest uranium region.

