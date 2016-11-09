BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Teles Properties -- one of the fastest- growing luxury residential real estate firms in Southern California -- is pleased to announce a public ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of its growing Carmel location on Thursday, November 10, from 5-7 p.m. at the Teles office (26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Ste. E105. Carmel, Calif.). The public ceremony, which will include appetizers and refreshments, is sponsored by the chamber of commerce and will be preceded by a private mastermind workshop for the Monterey Association of Realtors (MCAR) which is open to members only. Led by the Teles Properties executive team, "The Art of Pricing" workshop is sponsored by the education board of MCAR and will be held from 1-3 p.m. at 201A Calle Del Oaks Place, Del Rey Oaks, Calif.

"The opportunity to partner with MCAR is a great honor, and we look forward to a future of mutual support, encouragement and alliance," says Teles co-president, Peter Hernandez. "We are proud to serve the luxury markets of Monterey County and to be strengthening our California footprint with a beautiful office that links our presence in Southern California, Central Coast and Northern California."

Teles Properties Carmel serves the luxury markets of Monterey County including Carmel, Carmel Valley, Pebble Beach, Monterey, Pacific Grove and the key surrounding luxury markets. Teles' Carmel realtors and top real estate brokers specialize in high-end real estate for sale, and their luxury MLS listings for Carmel and skills in the luxury, high-end property market are second to none.

"Teles serves some of the most luxurious markets in California -- and Carmel is no exception," says co-president, Sharran Srivatsaa. "Our agents are not only experts in the region, but they truly aim to be a part of the fabric of the community. We know that in order to be a part of this community, we need to know, love and support it any way we can."

In honor of Teles' growth in Carmel, the Teles Foundation will host a beach cleanup event on November 19 at 10 a.m. For more information, email Managing Director Jacquelyn Woods at jacquelyn.woods@telesproperties.com.

Click here to RSVP to the ribbon-cutting ceremony. For information on Teles Properties and its Carmel office, visit www.telesproperties.com.

ABOUT TELES PROPERTIES: Teles Properties is a luxury real estate firm in California, ranked and recognized for four consecutive years by the prestigious Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America. Leading with intelligence, the brand brings together the state's most elite and successful agents and provides them with an unparalleled technology platform to simplify and elevate every aspect of a real estate transaction. Headquartered in Beverly Hills with strategic offices located in California's most prestigious markets -- from Carmel to Coronado -- Teles is renowned for its profound local market experience as well as a comprehensive global division that links international investors to properties in the U.S. and around the globe. For more information, go to www.telesproperties.com.

