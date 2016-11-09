Technavio analysts forecast the global CFD market in aerospace and defense industryto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global CFD market in aerospace and defense industryfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CFD software and services to several industries.

Earlier, aircraft manufacturing companies used flight testing and wind tunnel testing to analyze the performance of designed products. However, the development of fast and highly efficient computers led to the replacement of traditional tools and methods of testing by numerical simulation methods. These methods were based on the Navier-Stokes equation, which is used to determine the motion of fluid substances using Newton's second law of motion. Thus, this equation and the numerical simulations help build CFD solutions.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global CFD market in aerospace and defense industry:

Increasing military expenditures

CFD plays a major role in the defense sector, as it helps in designing aerospace vehicles such as launch vehicles, combat and non-combat aircraft, missiles, and in the designing of submarines. CFD is used for stimulating aerodynamic loads, stability derivatives, air flow analysis, flow measurement analysis, and store trajectory analysis. Currently, there is an increase in military spending across the globe due to the threat of terrorism and national border security threats. Nearly USD 1.5 trillion was spent on military programs in 2015, which is a 1% increase from 2014.

Growing aerospace industry in developing countries

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead product lifecycle management analyst at Technavio, says, "Despite the economic crisis in many countries such as India, China, and the US, the growth of the aerospace industry is expected to increase over the forecast period. The growing international trade and declining airfares will help the aerospace industry to recover soon and grow at a rapid pace

It is estimated that the number of commercial airplanes across the globe will grow by 3.62% on a yearly basis until 2030. As the CFD is widely used in several applications during the aircraft design process, the growth of the global CFD market in the aerospace and defense industry is inevitable. Moreover, advances in CFD technology will ensure that the role of CFD in aircraft design will increase in the future.

Increase in demand for cloud CFD to convert CAPEX to OPEX

The transformation of capital expenditure (CAPEX) to operational expense (OPEX) is a major agenda for many organizations. The advantages of CFD are helping companies achieve this goal. Easy and quick availability, scalability, unlimited storage, and on-demand features are some of the advantages of cloud CFD over traditional CFD and on-premises CFD. Any basic and average IT infrastructure with a pay-per-use web-based CFD software is an affordable option for niche companies and start-ups.

Another major benefit of the OPEX model is that the company is not bound by commitments. In an OPEX model, if a CFD software provided through the cloud does not produce the required result, the end-user has the freedom to switch over to another vendor and try their products. If the company has been driven by the CAPEX model, the replacement of hardware and re-installation of software after uninstalling the previous versions will incur more money and time.

Need to reduce product development cycle time and cost

CFD is primarily used in the second stage of the product development cycle. In the designing stage, software such as CAE are used to carry out simulation and optimization processes. CFD is a part of the CAE software. The designing stage is an important stage in the product development life cycle, as it helps reduce the time and production cost of aerospace and defense products. Hence, industries are highly dependent on the software to reduce product development cycle time.

Top vendors:

ANSYS

Siemens PLM Software (CD-adapco)

Mentor Graphics

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

