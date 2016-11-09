Technavio analysts forecast the global cloud-based payroll software marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cloud-based payroll software marketfor 2016-2020. This report provides a list of leading global vendors that provide global cloud-based payroll software. Vendors are identified based on the revenue and market dominance in terms of geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D. The report considers the revenue generated from software subscriptions, maintenance costs, and professional services to calculate the market size.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cloud-based payroll software market:

Advantages of cloud over on-premises solutions

Secure backup of employee data

Ease in system updates and enhancements

Advantages of cloud over on-premises solutions

On-premises payroll solutions usually require an initial investment such as servers, hardware, and power backup. In addition, it is also necessary to have an experienced IT staff for the maintenance of the hardware and to ensure the system functions on a consistent basis. In cloud-based payroll solution, the initial investment is much lower as compared with the on-premises payroll solution. The cloud-based payroll infrastructure is hosted and maintained by the vendor, and the users can access the payroll using a web browser with an Internet connection. Hence, the cost of implementing cloud-based payroll solution is lower than the cost of on-premises payroll solutions.

Cloud-based payroll software includes an initial price, which includes the price of configuration and customization that makes it readily available for the HR department to access its functions. Cloud-based payroll solutions operate on a pay-as-you-go subscription model, which means they make the HR policies and planning payroll process much easier as compared with on-premises implementation. "An enormous amount of payroll data, employee details, tax, and deductions data can be efficiently imported and stored with a single click of a button. This results in cost cutting and a more flexible and predictable budgeting for SMEs, entrepreneurs, and large enterprises," says Amrita Choudhury, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

Secure backup of employee data

Cloud storage is a cost-effective and suitable way to store organizational data, but organizations implement the cloud technology only if the trust is built between the cloud service providers and consumers. Vendors are providing numerous encryption tools such as password protection, biometric authentication, and session timeouts etc. to provide security between the user, server, and database.

Therefore, many business organizations prefer cloud-based solutions over on-premises because of their cost effectiveness and ease of accessibility. Financial crises, such as the one in Europe, have forced many government organizations to think in terms of reducing their IT-related expenses. Hence, a cost-effective cloud deployment with better features and agility seems to be the best option for such organizations. The cloud technology has become a vital part of conventional IT in government agencies. For instance, government agencies such as federal, state, and local agencies moved their sensitive data to cloud as it provides improved information management, with centralized data storage and high-speed networks enabling increased productivity and enhanced data sharing and collaboration. These benefits include easy management of software maintenance and upgrades, low upfront costs, effective security, high reliability, and integration capabilities to connect functional gaps in the existing systems and processes.

Ease in system updates and enhancements

When an organization deploys an on-premises payroll solution provided by the vendor and if the vendor releases an updated version with additional features, then the organization has to initially re-deploy the older version of the payroll software. After the completion of re-deployment of the old software, it has to install the newer version to avail its new functionality. The bigger threat to the organization during this updating process is the customization of the newer version. For example, if the organization has customized the older version according to the business requirements, then its IT team again has to customize the newer version of the payroll software from scratch. This would result in a delay and increased cost for the entire process to take place. Small businesses that run on-premises payroll software are forced to continue with the older versions in order to reduce the costs.

Organizations deploying cloud-based payroll software solutions find it much easier to update their versions. These software updates are initiated by the vendors, and the initial customization and features are automatically carried forward through to the newer version. "Cloud-based payroll software solutions also provide automatic updates when tax and compliance laws change when compared with on-premises payroll software, which has to be manually updated," says Amrita.

