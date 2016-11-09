United States Audiometers and Tympanometers Market Report 2016/2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov 09, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Audiometers and Tympanometers 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.

The market for audiometers includes the screening audiometers, diagnostic audiometers, industrial audiometers and tympanometers. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is an agency of the United States Department of Labor that enforces standards for workplace safety and health. OSHA legal requirements drive the industrial audiometer market, as employers will hire an audiologist who has purchased an industrial audiometer. Limited market size and shifts in the U.S. manufacturing industry will, however, limit the growth of the industrial audiometer market.



Diagnostic audiometers are required for subjective hearing evaluation, and the increase in the demographic group needing hearing aids will cause greater demand for diagnostic audiometers. Limited market size and high cost of accessories will limit market growth. Government programs and private institutions require screening audiometers for their screening programs. The expansion of health care programs due to new legislation will help drive the sales of screening audiometers; however, the budget-conscious demographic will limit overall market growth. The tympanometer market will be driven by technological innovation and by being a required device for hearing evaluation standard of care; however, market saturation and the development of other objective tests will limit growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History



2. Audiometer And Tympanometer Market

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Screening Audiometers

2.1.2 Diagnostic & Clinical Audiometers

2.1.3 Industrial Audiometers

2.1.4 Tympanometers

2.2 Market Overview

2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

2.3.1 Total Audiometer Market

2.3.1.1 Screening Audiometer Market

2.3.1.2 Diagnostic Audiometer Market

2.3.1.3 Industrial Audiometer Market

2.3.2 Tympanometer Market

2.4 Drivers And Limiters

2.4.1 Market Drivers

2.4.2 Market Limiters

2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Phonak

Starkey

Cochlear

Oticon

Sivantos

Rayovac

GN ReSound

MED-EL

Widex

VARTA

Unitron

Advanced Bionics

Duracell

Sophono

ZeniPower

Energizer

Maico

Grason-Stadler

Interacoustics

MedRx

Natus

Audioscan

GN Otometrics

Benson Medical Instruments

Intelligent Hearing Systems

Tremetrics

Welch Allyn

Frye Electronics

Ambco

Envoy Medical

Ototronix

Heine

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s7ssm8/us_market_report

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716