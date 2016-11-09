United States Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids Market Report 2016/2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Market Report for Bone-Anchored Hearing Aids 2017 - MedCore" report to their offering.
A few BAHA manufacturers now use a snap-lock mechanism where the BAHA unit can be clipped onto the implanted abutment; the mechanism serves as a safety feature which helps prevent damage to the surrounding tissue or the bone. Bone-anchored hearing aids were approved for treating unilateral sensorineural hearing loss by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) in 2002. The titanium implant component of the device is screwed into the bone through the skin. This creates an open wound, which is a constant risk for infection.
Mitigating this risk requires daily care and the use of a topical antibiotic. A prospective patient can test the BAHA device prior to undergoing surgery by wearing a steel band over their ear, which presses against the side of the patient's skull. Growth in unit sales has been adjusted down significantly compared to past estimates as the market had not expanded at a rate competitors had previously hoped for. Nevertheless, the market has seen considerable sales growth in recent years, a trend that is expected to continue into the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
U.S. Hearing Aids And Audiology Device Market Overview
Competitive Analysis
Market Trends
Market Developments
Markets Included
Key Report Updates
Version History
2. Bone-Anchored Hearing Aid Market
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Patient Population
2.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
2.4 Drivers And Limiters
2.4.1 Market Drivers
2.4.2 Market Limiters
2.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Phonak
- Starkey
- Cochlear
- Oticon
- Sivantos
- Rayovac
- GN ReSound
- MED-EL
- Widex
- VARTA
- Unitron
- Advanced Bionics
- Duracell
- Sophono
- ZeniPower
- Energizer
- Maico
- Grason-Stadler
- Interacoustics
- MedRx
- Natus
- Audioscan
- GN Otometrics
- Benson Medical Instruments
- Intelligent Hearing Systems
- Tremetrics
- Welch Allyn
- Frye Electronics
- Ambco
- Envoy Medical
- Ototronix
- Heine
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxf2lh/us_market_report
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716