Canada Orthopedic Hyaluronic Acid Market Report 2016: Single-Injection Market is Currently Occupying 57.5% of the Total Market - Research and Markets

One of the market limiters for the Canadian HA market is the reimbursement structure. None of the products are covered under standard healthcare plans and must be purchased directly or through extended healthcare coverage or private insurance. Thus, some patients opt out to receiving cortisone injections; these are reimbursed by standard healthcare and are a more affordable choice.

One of the factors that contributed positively to this market is ever expanding indication. The market originally started with treating osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee, since then some products expanded into hip, shoulder, a number of small joints, as well as assisting with post-surgery joint recovery.

As of 2015 the market split between single and three-injection products continues to trend towards single-injection, albeit at a slower pace; single-injection market is currently occupying 57.5% of the total market with the three-injection market accounting for the balance, slightly up from 2012 when single-injection market accounted for 55% share. No device was strictly indicated as a five-injection course only; two brands (Hyalgan® and Ostenil®) are sold as individually packaged syringes and an immaterial number of their units were found to be used as five-injection solutions. For the purpose of this report, all estimated units for these two brands were accounted for under the three-injection category.

