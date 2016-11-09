Global $75.4 Billion Starch Derivatives Market Overview, 2022: Demand for Starch and Starch Derivatives Growing in Gluten-Free Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Starch Derivatives - A Global Market Overview" report to their offering.

The global market for Starch Derivatives is projected to reach US$75.4 billion by 2022 from a forecast US$53 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2016 and 2022.

Cornering a share forecast to be 54.4% equating to US$28.8 billion in 2016, Glucose Syrup dominates the global market for Starch Derivatives, which is projected to reach US$41.1 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 6.1% between the two years. Over the same period, global demand for Maltodextrin is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.5% and reach a projected US$12.9 billion by 2022 from a forecast US$8.8 billion in 2016.

This global market report analyzes the starch derivatives product segments comprising Cyclodextrins Glucose Syrup, Hydrolysates, Maltodextrin and Modified Starches. The study also analyzes the key application areas of starch derivatives including Food & Feed Applications and Industrial Applications. These application areas further explored for sub-types of Food & Feed applications - Animal Feed, Confectioneries & Beverages and Processed Foods; and Industrial applications - Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Papermaking, Pharmaceuticals and Other Industrial Applications.

The study reviews, analyses and projects the starch derivatives for the global and regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.

The global market for Starch Derivatives is segmented into aforementioned five major regions. The regional markets further analyzed for 14 independent countries across North America - The United States and Canada; Europe - France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom; Asia-Pacific - Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea; Latin America - Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The market for starch derivatives is analyzed in terms of value in USD for each region by key country, product segment and key application areas and sub-types of applications.

This 324 page global market research report includes 248 charts (includes a data table and graphical representation for each chart), supported with meaningful and easy to understand graphical presentation, of market numbers. This report profiles 18 global market players across the globe. The research also provides the listing of the companies engaged in manufacturing and supply of starch derivatives. The global list of companies covers the address, contact numbers and the website addresses of 142 companies.

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global

Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Key Market Trends

3. Key Global Players

4. Key Business & Product Trends

5. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

Regional Market Overview

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Rest of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

Part D: Annexure

