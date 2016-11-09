Technavio analysts forecast the global consumer credit marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global consumer creditmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the total consumer credit outstanding reported from the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

Private sector banks have an advantage over public sector banks, as they are equipped with better infrastructure and facilities for the quick approval and disbursement of loans and credit. Many enterprises sell more finance products internationally and deal with sophisticated supply chain and sales channels. This increases the complexity of their value chains. Due to the rise in global competition, enterprises are realizing the value of innovation in business longevity. Another trend in the market is the new credit scoring approach that enterprises adopt to determine the creditworthiness of target clients. Thus, the combined effects of drivers and trends should contribute to the growth of the consumer credit market during the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global consumer credit market:

Quicker access to credit

High economic growth in emerging markets for micro enterprises

Portfolio risk solutions

Quicker access to credit

Banking institutions provide credit to marginalized borrowers such as small and medium-scale enterprises that are unable to obtain funds from other banking and financial institutions. Small and medium enterprises lack high-quality collateral and long credit histories because such firms are associated with higher risks. Traditional banking institutions are trying to address the specific needs of potential clients to reduce the huge funding and credit gap between large firms that are licensed to lend in small amounts to encourage credit access to the small and rural borrowers. This will bring in liquidity into the system, bringing in credit transformation.

Amit Sharma, a lead analyst at Technavio, says, "In emerging, as well as developed countries, consumer banks are providing a different source of financing, especially for MSMEs. When an MSME gets new customers, the chances of the company having huge invoices are high. It is known that MSMEs have a disadvantage when dealing with a capital market in terms of credit rationing and finance gaps

High economic growth in emerging markets for micro enterprises

R&D in product structuring is vital to address the huge credit gaps in the financing of different enterprises. Innovative products, such as equipment lease financing can help address the requirement for term debt obligations and items. For instance, receivable financing, bills discounting, and factoring could substitute prerequisites of working capital financing, which tends to the special needs of different enterprises. Local vendors in the emerging markets have the best monitoring capabilities and knowledge of different enterprises, allowing structuring of working capital finance, channel finance, and cash credits, which would help to meet the needs of enterprises or firms, empowering these organizations on a huge scale.

"Enterprises employ half of the private labor force in the US. The recovery of the global economy, future innovations, and the sustainability of a growing global population rely on different enterprises as these are considered as economic growth engines," adds Amit.

Portfolio risk solutions

Many global consumer banking institutions offer risk and scenario analytics for different products and services with real-time pricing and capital management of multi-asset portfolios. This unique tool will provide a transparent and detailed solution to clients to buy products and services from specific banking and financial institutions. Finance professionals who deal with consumer banking products use credit data and deal with information that produces cash flows and analytics at the portfolio level. This practical process of pricing the products and solutions should help manage individual portfolios and avoid firm-wide risks through consistency, automation, and transparency.

Banks are increasingly realizing the costs of operational and sales inefficiency, which is reflected in their revenue. As enterprises become more active in supply chains, their ability to manage risk becomes more important. Investments in risk management are of utmost importance to compete in the global market to ensure compliance or deploying risk-minimizing technologies. This will help to increase the transparency beyond first-tier suppliers. As a hedge against this, banks are increasingly adopting automated portfolio monitoring to stay abreast of the credit flow of their client segment and allow them to take appropriate steps with immediate effect.

Top vendors:

BNP Paribas

Citigroup

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

