Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Board of Directors, at its meeting on 9 November 2016, decided to co-opt Mrs Marie-José Donsion, Senior Vice-President Finance of Alstom, to the Board.

On a proposal by the Nominating, Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee, the Board of Directors decided to co-opt Mrs Donsion as a director and a member of the Audit and Accounts Committee.

Mrs Donsion will bring her financial and accounting expertise gained in the various financial roles she has held in an industrial environment over the last 20 years.

Mrs Donsion has been Senior Vice-President Financeand a member of Alstom's executive committee since 2015. Prior to this, she held a number of operational financial positions at Alstom in France and around the world. She is a graduate of ESCP Europe.

This co-optation will be submitted for approval to the shareholders' annual general meeting to be held on 23 May 2017.

