NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - November 09, 2016) - The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) between February 21, 2014 and October 6, 2016. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the USDC for the District of Colorado, Denver Division. To get more information go to:

http://www.zlk.com/pslra/pilgrims-pride

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@zlk.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period Pilgrim's Pride made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Pilgrim's Pride systematically colluded with several of its industry peers to fix prices in the broiler-chicken market; (ii) the foregoing constituted a violation of federal antitrust laws; (iii) consequently, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Pilgrim's Pride you have until December 19, 2016 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, New Jersey, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation, and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street - 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com