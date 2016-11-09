

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite reeling from Donald Trump's surprise victory in the race for the White House, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and President Barack Obama both expressed a willingness to work with the President-elect in remarks on Wednesday.



In her first public remarks since her stunning defeat, Clinton told supporters she offered to work with Trump on behalf of the country and said she hopes he will be a successful president for all Americans.



'I still believe in America and I always will. If you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future,' Clinton said. 'Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.'



The former Secretary of State expressed regret for failing to win the hotly contested race but urged her supporters to never stop believing that fighting for what's right is worth it.



Clinton, the first female presidential nominee of a major party, also told the women that put their faith in her that nothing has made her prouder than to be their champion.



'I know we have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling, but some day, someone will, and hopefully sooner than we might think right now,' Clinton said.



She added, 'And to all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.'



In remarks from the White House rose garden, Obama noted he has congratulated Trump on his victory and invited the real estate tycoon to the White House on Thursday to talk about making sure there is a successful transition between their presidencies.



'Now, it is no secret that the President-elect and I have some pretty significant differences,' Obama said. 'But remember, eight years ago, President Bush and I had some pretty significant differences.'



'But President Bush's team could not have been more professional or more gracious in making sure we had a smooth transition so that we could hit the ground running,' he added. 'And one thing you realize quickly in this job is that the presidency, and the vice presidency, is bigger than any of us.'



Obama said he has subsequently instructed his team to follow the example set by President Bush's team and work as hard as possible to make sure the transition is successful.



The president said he is rooting for Trump's success in uniting and leading the country and looks forward to doing everything he can to help.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



