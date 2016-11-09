Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour to Announce Ity CIL Feasibility Study and Host Webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2016

Endeavour to Announce Ity CIL Feasibility Study and Host Webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2016

Click here (https://www.endeavourmining.com/assets/docs/endeavour-mining-ity-cil-feasibility-study-webcast.ics) to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

George Town, November 9, 2016 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release the results of its Feasibility Study for the Ity Carbon-in-Leach ("CIL") project on Thursday November 10 before TSX market open. Management invites you to participate in a conference call and live webcast on the same day at 9:30am (EST) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results.

The conference call and live webcast will take place on Thursday November 10, 2016, at:

6:30am in Vancouver

9:30am in Toronto and New York

2:30pm in London

10:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/8ogtz5xc (http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/8ogtz5xc)

Analysts and interested investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +1646 254 3360

North American toll-free: 1877 280 2342

UK toll-free: 0800 279 4992

Confirmation code: 1175325

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website.

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2055832/769959.pdf)

Contact Information

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 70 38 36 95

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com (mailto:mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com)



DFH Public Affairs in Toronto



John Vincic

(416) 206-0118 x.224

jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com (mailto:jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com)







Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com (mailto:ccable@brunswickgroup.com)

Endeavour Mining | Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2055832/769959.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

