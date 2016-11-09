

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Wednesday, as markets took Donald Trump's historic election victory in stride.



Defying polls and pundits, Trump swept the Rust Belt and Deep South in defeating Hillary Clinton for the presidency.



Dec. WTI oil up 29 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $45.27/bbl, the highest in a week.



Crude oil inventories increased by 2.4 million barrels (MMbbl) to a total of 485.0 MMbbl, according to the Energy Information Administration.



That's roughtly in line with estimates, following a massive 14.4 million build the week prior.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX