

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar sold-off sharply late Tuesday and into the early morning hours Wednesday after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pulled off an upset victory over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.



However, since the initial shock of the Trump victory has begun to wear off, the U.S. currency has recovered much of its lost ground. The buck is currently up against both the Euro and the Japanese Yen, but is still slightly lower against the British pound.



With a drop in durable goods inventories partly offsetting a rebound in non-durable goods inventories, the Commerce Department released a report on Wednesday showing only a slight uptick in U.S. wholesale inventories in the month of September.



The Commerce Department said wholesale inventories inched up by 0.1 percent in September after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in August. Economists had expected inventories to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip originally reported for the previous month.



Eurozone growth is set to slow next year amid increased downside risks mainly due to 'Brexit' and uncertain economic trends in China, the European Commission said Wednesday as it trimmed the 19-nation economy's outlook.



The executive arm of the European Union raised the euro area growth forecast for this year to 1.7 percent from 1.6 percent in its autumn forecast.



However, the growth projection for next year was trimmed to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent. The Eurozone economy was forecast to expand 1.7 percent in 2018.



The EU economy as a whole is expected to grow 1.8 percent this year, same as seen earlier. The outlook for next year was cut to 1.6 percent from 1.9 percent. Growth was seen improving to 1.8 percent in 2018.



'Risks to the forecast have risen in recent months and are clearly tilted to the downside, including as a result of the UK 'leave' vote, which has raised uncertainty and can be seen as an indicator of heightened policy risks in the current volatile political environment,' the European Commission said.



'External risks, such as uncertain economic trends in China and the risk of aggravating geopolitical conflicts have also risen.'



The dollar sank to a 2-month low of $1.1299 against the Euro early this morning, but has since rebounded to around $1.0935.



The buck slipped to a low of $1.2546 against the pound sterling Wednesday, but has since risen to around $1.2435.



The U.K. visible trade deficit widened in September, the Office for National Statistics reported Wednesday. The balance on trade in goods showed a shortfall of GBP 12.7 billion compared to a deficit of GBP 11.1 billion registered in August. The deficit was seen at GBP 11.36 billion.



The greenback tumbled to over a 1-month low of Y101.162 against the Japanese Yen early Wednesday, but has since broken out to over a 3-month high of around Y105.760



Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.821 trillion yen in September, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, up 25.4 percent on year. That was shy of expectations for 2.020 trillion yen and down from 2.000 trillion yen in August.



Overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in October, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday, coming in at 504.185 trillion yen. That follows the 2.2 percent gain in September.



A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased unexpectedly in October to the highest level in nine months, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey climbed to 46.2 in October from 44.8 in September. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 44.4.



