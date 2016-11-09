EURO Ressources: EURO RESSOURCES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2016

PARIS, France, November 9, 2016: EURO Ressources S.A. ("EURO" or "the Company") (Paris: EUR) today announced its unaudited interim financial results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. These unaudited interim financial results were approved by the Board of Directors on November 9, 2016. All financial amounts are expressed in Euros ("€" or "euros") unless otherwise specified.

Highlights

Under IFRS, EURO reported a net profit of €4.4 million (€0.070 per share) for the third quarter of 2016 compared to €3.4 million (€0.054 per share) for the third quarter of 2015. The increase was mainly the result of higher revenues partially offset by higher income tax expense.

EURO reported a net profit of €11.8 million (€0.189 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to €9.8 million (€0.157 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2015. The increase was mainly the result of higher revenues and a lower income tax expense.

"EURO maintains its strong financial position, supported by an increase in the gold price in 2016 compared to 2015. Management continues to assess opportunities that could grow the Company beyond the current asset base," stated Benjamin Little, Directeur-Général.

Liquidity and capital resources

Cash at September 30, 2016 totaled €5.6 million compared to €7.5 million at December 31, 2015. EURO expects to have sufficient cash flow to fund its on-going operations.

Comments on financial results from EURO's IFRS Management's Discussion and Analysis

Third quarter ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period in 2015

Revenues were €6.9 million during the third quarter of 2016, an increase of 30% compared to revenues of €5.3 million for the third quarter of 2015. Revenues were mainly attributable to the Rosebel royalty of €6.7 million (third quarter of 2015: €5.2 million). The increase in revenues was due to a higher average gold price in the third quarter of 2016 of US$1,335 per ounce compared to US$1,124 per ounce in the third quarter of 2015 (€1.4 million), and a higher gold production of 75,296 ounces in the third quarter of 2016 compared to 73,435 ounces in the third quarter of 2015 (€0.1 million). Other royalties were €0.16 million from third parties in French Guiana during the third quarter of 2016 (third quarter of 2015: €0.09 million).

During the third quarter of 2016, the Company recorded operating expenses of €0.12 million compared to a credit balance of €0.03 million during the same period in 2015. The difference was mainly due to an adjustment of the 2014 administrative costs recorded during the third quarter of 2015 (refer to the Related party transactions section of the Company's MD&A).

The amortization expense of €0.17 million during the third quarter of 2016 was higher than the amortization expense of €0.14 million recorded during the same period in 2015, mainly due to lower gold reserves at the Rosebel mine.

EURO recorded an income tax expense of €2.2 million in the third quarter of 2016 compared to €1.8 million in the third quarter of 2015. The increase was mainly due to higher taxable income partially offset by translation adjustments.

Nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period in 2015

Revenues were €18.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2016, an increase of 8% compared to revenues of €17.5 million for the same period in 2015. Revenues were mainly attributable to the Rosebel royalty of €18.6 million (nine months ended September 30, 2015: €17.2 million). The increase in revenues was due to a higher average gold price in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 of US$1,260 per ounce compared to US$1,180 per ounce in the nine months ended September 30, 2015 (€1.7 million), and the impact of a weaker euro (€0.1 million), partially offset by lower production with 223,687 ounces in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to 228,732 ounces in the same period of 2015 (€0.4 million). Other royalties were €0.31 million from third parties in French Guiana during the first nine months of 2016 (first nine months of 2015: €0.28 million).

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 were €0.30 million, lower than €0.47 million in the same period in 2015. The difference was mainly due to lower administrative costs during 2016 (refer to the Related party transactions section of the Company's MD&A).

The amortization expense of €0.52 million during the first nine months of 2016 was higher than the amortization expense of €0.42 million recorded during the same period in 2015, mainly due to lower gold reserves at the Rosebel mine.

EURO recorded an income tax expense of €6.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to €6.8 million in the same period of 2015. The decrease was mainly due to translation adjustments partially offset by the tax impact of higher revenues.

Outlook

In 2016, the Rosebel royalty is expected to provide revenues to the Company of between approximately €21.9 million and €22.6 million (US$24.1 million and US$24.9 million). These pre-tax numbers assume a gold price of US$1,150 per ounce and an exchange rate of €1 for US$1.1. The Rosebel royalty production is anticipated to be between 300,000 and 310,000 ounces in 2016. The impact of changes in the average gold price on EURO's annual revenues, based on an estimated production of 305,000 ounces, would be approximately US$3.0 million for each US$100 per ounce change in the gold price. EURO's cash flow will primarily be affected by income tax payments, since there are no tax losses carried forward to offset any future net income. EURO expects its cash flow will be adequate to meet all corporate and related expenses.

About EURO

EURO is a French company whose principal asset is a royalty payable by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") related to the gold production of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname (the "Rosebel royalty"). The Rosebel gold mine is 95%-owned by IAMGOLD, and it is operated by IAMGOLD. EURO has approximately 62.5 million shares outstanding. IAMGOLD France S.A.S., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of IAMGOLD, owned approximately 89.71% of all issued and outstanding shares of EURO at September 30, 2016.

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information: Some statements in this news release are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by management.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

