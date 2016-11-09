Terranova WW Corporation is Once Again Recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant

LAVAL, Quebec, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Gartner has recognized Terranova WW Corporation among the leaders in its 2016 Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training. "We are proud to have been recognized by Gartner again this year," said Terranova President Lise Lapointe. "We believe this position solidifies our status as a world leading provider in information security awareness solutions provider."

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161109/437489LOGO )



Widely regarded as THE global reference for research on information technology providers, Gartner carries an annual industry-wide study and conducts in-depth analyses on all its solution providers. "We feel that it's a wonderful note of recognition as well as a great honour to be recognized for our executional capabilities as well as for our vision, even more so than last year," said Caron, VP Sales at Terranova. What's more, compared with 2015, Terranova plots a bit more to the left on the vision scale this year, "which we feel provides proof that innovation and continuous improvement are an integral part of our company's values," adds Guillaume Caron.

About the Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training

According to the report, "the security education CBT Leaders quadrant is composed of vendors that: (1) provide solutions that are a good match to market requirements; (2) have been the most successful in building a customer base and revenue stream within the CBT market; and (3) have a relatively high viability rating (due to CBT revenue). In addition to providing CBT that is a good match to customer requirements, Leaders also show evidence of superior vision and execution for anticipated requirements. They typically have relatively high market share and/or strong revenue growth, and provide a range of CBT capabilities that target education and behavior management. They have demonstrated positive customer feedback for effective CBT and related services, as well as focusing intently on anticipating market needs and evolving accordingly."

Gartner,Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training, October 25, 2016

Analyst(s): Perry Carpenter, Joanna G. Huisman

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select onlythose vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organizationand should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

AboutTerranova WW Corporation

Terranova WWCorporation offers a complete, proven information security solution that has a demonstrated positive influence on behaviour within organizations. Its products enable the development of tailor-made training in line with your internal policies and regulatory standards. To find out more:http://www.terranovacorporation.com/

Kareen Pate, Communication and marketing specialist, +1-514-489-5806 Ext. 227, kareen.pate@terranovacorporation.com