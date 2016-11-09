sprite-preloader
09.11.2016 | 21:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EU Tantalum & Articles Thereof Market Report 2016-2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "EU: Tantalum And Articles Thereof - Market Report - Analysis and Forecast to 2020 " report to their offering.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the EU tantalum and articles thereof market and the key topics all market participants should be aware of. It considers current and future drivers, challenges and opportunities, providing readers with an unrivalled understanding of the market and where it's heading.

The report shows the sales data, allowing you to identify the key drivers and restraints. You can find here a strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market will be transformed in the medium term. Profiles of the leading companies and brands are also included.

Data coverage:

  • Market volume and value
  • Volume and dynamics of domestic production
  • Structure of production by commodity groups
  • Structure of production by regions
  • Key market players and their profiles
  • Volume and dynamics of exports/imports
  • Producer prices, import/export prices
  • Trade structure and channels
  • Factors influencing the market
  • Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term
  • Per Capita Consumption

This report on EU: Tantalum And Articles Thereof - Market Report - Analysis and Forecast to 2020 presents a selection of tables and figures on a wide range of industry-related topics, covering the 28 EU Member States. The most recent data are presented where possible, the latest reference year (for some data sets) being 2015.

Report Structure:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Production

5. Imports

6. Exports

7. Profiles Of Major Producers

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kcjm7p/eu_tantalum_and

