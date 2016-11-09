Research and Markets - Global Photo Merchandising Market CAGR Growth of 9.69% by 2020 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2020 - Vendors: Walmart, Smilebox, Vistaprint

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Photo Merchandising Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global photo merchandising market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during the period 2016-2020.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The availability of alternate payment options will be one of the major trends in the market.

According to the report, the increasing sales of smartphones and tablets will be one of the major factors that will drive the growth of the market.

Further, the report states that the short window of product uniqueness will be one of the major challenges influencing market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Questions Answered:

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Companies Mentioned:

American Greetings Corporation

HP

Shutterfly

Walmart

CafePress

CVS Pharmacy

Hallmark Cards

Rite Aid

Smilebox

Target Corporation

Vistaprint

Walgreens

Report Structure:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution medium

PART 08: Buying criteria

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Key leading countries

PART 11: Market drivers

PART 12: Impact of drivers

PART 13: Market challenges

PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 15: Market trends

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Appendix

PART 18: About the Author

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/28xqgh/global_photo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716