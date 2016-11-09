Global Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market to Grow 12.9% by 2020 - Growing Popularity of Robot-assisted Cardiac Surgery - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Neuroendovascular Non-coils Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global neuroendovascular non-coils market to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the period 2016-2020.

Flow diversion aneurysm stenting is likely to become one of the widely accepted minimally invasive (MI) procedures for the treatment of an intracranial aneurysm. Physicians' acceptance of flow diverters worldwide led to increased use of other endovascular stents. This shows that flow diversion aneurysm treatment is widely accepted among various medical professionals worldwide, with many hospitals and healthcare centers recommending the procedure to people with carotid artery stenosis.

According to the report, high incidence rates of brain aneurysm and cerebral disorders is one of the major drivers for this market. Brain aneurysm is a common neurological disorder which occurs in 2-6% individuals globally. Cerebral aneurysms are more common in women, and the prevalence of aneurysm increases if a first-degree of relative (i.e., parent, sibling, or child) has an aneurysm. Some of the major causes for cerebral aneurysms include, blood pressure, blood glucose, and lipids. These disorders occur due to unhealthy diet, less physical activity, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, and obesity and are very common in the age group of 40 years above.

Further, the report states that Currently, the volume of surgeries for the treatment of neuroendovascular diseases is growing at a significant rate owing to rising prevalence, but there is a dearth of skilled neurosurgeons and interventional radiologists with expertise in non-coil neuroendovascular devices. High technical expertise is required to use this equipment effectively to record data and diagnose brain injuries. Only professional surgeons and highly skilled technicians perform these procedures in hospitals, clinics, and trauma centers.

Key vendors:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Sorin

St. Jude Medical

Terumo

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

