Infection Control Market - Global Forecast to 2021 - Rising Focus on the Need of Food Sterilization & Disinfection - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Infection Control Market by Disinfection Products, Sterilization Products, End User - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The global infection control market is expected to reach USD 17.78 Billion by 2021 from USD 13.00 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.

Rising incidence of hospital acquired infections (HAIs), growth in the number of surgical procedures, growing aging population, and rising focus on the need of food sterilization and disinfection are major factors driving the growth of the infection control market. However, factors such as stringent regulatory requirements and the need to comply with them may restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

In 2015, North America commanded the largest share of the infection control market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by Latin America. Countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in this market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:

3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products (A Johnson & Johnson Company)

Belimed AG (A Metall Zug Group Company)

Cantel Medical Corporation

Getinge Group

Halyard Health, Inc. (Formerly A Part of Kimberly-Clark)

MMM Group

Matachana Group

Sterigenics International, Inc.

Steris Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Infection Control Market Overview

6 Industry Insights

7 Infection Control Market, By Product

8 Global Infection Control Market, By End User

9 Global Infection Control Market, By Region

10 Infection Control Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n237cp/infection_control

