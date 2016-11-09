CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/09/16 -- Total Energy Services Inc. (TSX: TOT) ("Total Energy" or the "Company") announces its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2016.

Financial Highlights

($000's except per share data)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (unaudited) (unaudited) 2016 2015 % Change 2016 2015 % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 46,536 $ 66,713 (30%) $ 140,385 $ 231,111 (39%) Operating Income (Loss) (3,012) 2,456 (223%) (10,814) 20,186 (154%) EBITDA (1) 4,816 11,137 (57%) 10,487 46,288 (77%) Cashflow (2) 6,076 (580) 1,148% 12,890 13,402 (4%) Net Income (Loss) (1,912) 1,570 (222%) (8,247) 11,674 (171%) Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $0.16 $0.36 (56%) $0.34 $1.49 (77%) Cashflow (2) $0.20 $(0.02) 1,100% $0.42 $0.43 (2%) Net Earnings $(0.06) $0.05 (220%) $(0.27) $0.38 (171%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30 Dec. 31 2016 2015 (unaudited) (audited) % Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Position Total Assets $ 507,711 $ 532,379 (5%) Long-Term Debt and Obligations Under Finance Leases (excluding current portion) 46,719 49,185 (5%) Working Capital (3) 80,094 90,314 (11%) Net Debt (4) nil nil - Shareholders' Equity 369,857 383,335 (4%) Shares Outstanding (000's) Basic and Diluted 30,940 30,997 - ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

Total Energy's results for the three months ended September 30, 2016 reflect continued challenging industry conditions. Price competition remained fierce during the quarter, particularly within the Contract Drilling Services segment where spot market pricing continued to deteriorate substantially compared to the third quarter of 2015. Ongoing efforts to manage costs began to positively impact the Company's financial results, with consolidated gross margin for the third quarter of 2016 improving to 22% of revenue compared to 18% for the first half of 2016.

Total Energy's Contract Drilling Services segment achieved 14% utilization during the third quarter of 2016, recording 230 operating days (spud to rig release), compared to 291 operating days, or 18% utilization, during the third quarter of 2015. Revenue per operating day decreased 14% for the third quarter of 2016 relative to the prior year comparable period due to reduced pricing. During the third quarter of 2016 the Company changed its estimate of depreciation for drilling rigs and related equipment by establishing a minimum depreciation charge and reducing residual values to zero. As a result of this change in estimate, there was an increase in depreciation expense of $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016.

The Rentals and Transportation Services segment achieved a utilization rate on major rental equipment of 15% during the third quarter of 2016 as compared to 22% during the third quarter of 2015. Segment revenue per utilized rental piece decreased 2% for the third quarter of 2016 compared to the same period in 2015 due to lower pricing. This segment exited the third quarter of 2016 with approximately 10,000 pieces of major rental equipment and 112 heavy trucks as compared to 10,000 rental pieces and 120 heavy trucks at September 30, 2015.

Revenue in the Compression and Process Services segment decreased 29% to $32.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $46.3 million for the same period in 2015. This segment exited the third quarter of 2016 with a $62.0 million backlog of fabrication sales orders as compared to $51.1 million at September 30, 2015 and $35.9 million at June 30, 2016. At September 30, 2016, there was 39,200 horsepower in the compression rental fleet, of which approximately 11,400 horsepower was on rent as compared to 18,900 horsepower on rent at September 30, 2015. The gas compression rental fleet operated at an average utilization rate of 30% during the third quarter of 2016 as compared to 55% during the third quarter of 2015.

During the third quarter, Total Energy declared a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share to shareholders of record on September 30, 2016. This dividend was paid on October 31, 2016. For Canadian income tax purposes, all dividends paid by Total Energy on its common shares are designated as "eligible dividends" unless otherwise indicated. During the third quarter of 2016, 35,000 common shares were purchased under the Company's normal course issuer bid at an average price of $12.71 per share (including commissions). Such shares were cancelled.

OUTLOOK

With a modest recovery in oil and natural gas prices over the course of 2016, industry sentiment has somewhat improved. However, North American drilling and completion activity remains low by historical measures and energy service industry overcapacity continues to weigh on pricing and, consequently, industry profitability. Total Energy remains selective in putting its equipment to work and continues to decline business opportunities where pricing expectations are not reasonable. When it does accept work, the Company is focused on differentiating itself by providing quality, well maintained equipment and exceptional service.

Total Energy's 2016 capital expenditure budget was recently increased to $25.5 million, of which $15.0 million had been expended to September 30, 2016. Included in the remaining $10.5 million is $8.3 million for continued growth of the Company's Rental and Transportation Services segment in Canada and the United States. The remaining unspent capital budget relates primarily to growing the compression rental fleet, the expenditure of which is discretionary in nature.

Total Energy's financial condition remains very strong, with $80.1 million of positive working capital (including $13.6 million, or $0.44 per share, of cash and marketable securities) and no net debt as at September 30, 2016. The Company's only bank debt consists of a $47.4 million mortgage loan, which is secured by approximately 60% of the Company's real estate holdings (based on value). Total Energy's $65 million operating credit facility was undrawn at September 30, 2016 and remains undrawn. The Company's mortgage loan and operating credit facility require that it maintain a debt (less cash) to equity ratio below 2.5 to 1.0 and a current ratio of at least 1.3 to 1.0. As at September 30, 2016, Total Energy's debt to equity ratio was 0.11 to 1.0 and the current ratio was 3.8 to 1.0.

Subsequent to September 30, 2016, the Company renewed its $65 million revolving credit facility to February 17, 2019. Concurrent with such renewal, certain margin requirements were amended. In particular, investment grade accounts receivable margin eligibility was increased from 75% to 85% and the limit for margin eligibility of materials inventory was increased to $32.5 million from $30.0 million.

CONFERENCE CALL

At 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on November 10, 2016 Total Energy will conduct a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter financial results. Daniel Halyk, President & Chief Executive Officer, will host the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Total's website at www.totalenergy.ca by selecting "Webcasts". Persons wishing to participate in the conference call may do so by calling (866) 696-5910 or (416) 340-2217. Those who are unable to listen to the call live may listen to a recording of it on Total Energy's website. A recording of the conference call will also be available until November 17, 2016 by dialing (800) 408-3053 (passcode 2784319).

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Selected financial information relating to the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2016 and 2015 is attached to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the attached notes to the consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and reproduced in the Company's 2016 third quarter report.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 30, December 31, 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,273 $ 8,875 Accounts receivable 43,260 48,091 Inventory 51,156 59,066 Income taxes receivable 568 2,733 Other assets 5,312 5,768 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,704 4,101 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 113,273 128,634 Property, plant and equipment 383,315 392,622 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 507,711 $ 532,379 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 23,395 $ 22,002 Deferred revenue 4,548 10,556 Dividends payable 1,856 1,860 Current portion of obligations under finance leases 1,457 2,023 Current portion of long term debt 1,923 1,879 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33,179 38,320 Long-term debt 45,452 46,900 Obligations under finance leases 1,267 2,285 Deferred tax liability 57,956 61,539 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 88,712 88,875 Contributed surplus 7,936 8,255 Retained earnings 273,209 286,205 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 369,857 383,335 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- $ 507,711 $ 532,379 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 46,536 $ 66,713 $ 140,385 $ 231,111 Cost of services 36,427 49,814 113,283 167,227 Selling, general and administration 5,392 7,053 16,480 22,082 Share-based compensation 67 409 1,077 860 Depreciation 7,662 6,981 20,359 20,756 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (3,012) 2,456 (10,814) 20,186 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 166 1,700 942 5,346 Finance income 802 242 434 637 Finance costs (801) (2,322) (1,749) (6,181) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,845) 2,076 (11,187) 19,988 Current income tax expense 247 2,663 643 9,326 Deferred income tax (recovery) (1,180) (2,157) (3,583) (1,012) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total income tax (recovery) expense (933) 506 (2,940) 8,314 Net income (loss) and total comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ (1,912) $ 1,570 $ (8,247) $ 11,674 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ (0.27) $ 0.38 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.06) $ 0.05 $ (0.27) $ 0.38 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ (1,912) $ 1,570 $ (8,247) $ 11,674 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 7,662 6,981 20,359 20,756 Share-based compensation 67 409 1,077 860 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (166) (1,700) (942) (5,346) Unrealized (gain) loss on other assets (802) 1,878 (423) 2,438 Finance costs 801 444 1,749 3,743 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currencies translation 22 (488) 735 (835) Current income tax expense 247 2,663 643 9,326 Deferred income tax (recovery) (1,180) (2,157) (3,583) (1,012) Income taxes recovered (paid) 1,337 (10,180) 1,522 (28,202) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cashflow 6,076 (580) 12,890 13,402 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (6,223) 5,420 4,198 48,442 Inventory (387) (705) 7,910 (6,250) Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,472) (357) (603) 1,779 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 5,223 (4,197) 3,002 (25,877) Deferred revenue (1,255) (1,541) (6,008) 2,838 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,962 (1,960) 21,389 34,334 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,380) (7,518) (6,262) (16,631) Acquisitions - - (8,689) (1,231) Proceeds on sale of other assets 373 138 439 138 Purchase of other assets - (845) - (6,117) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 788 8,849 5,009 30,973 Changes in non-cash working capital items 768 282 (1,360) (8,700) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 549 906 (10,863) (1,568) Financing: Advances under long- term debt - - - 50,000 Repayment of long-term debt (717) (457) (1,717) (760) Repayment of obligations under finance leases (524) (771) (1,790) (2,362) Repayment of convertible debentures - - - (69,000) Dividends to shareholders (1,860) (1,860) (5,579) (5,580) Repurchase of common shares (445) (39) (733) (108) Interest paid (361) (444) (1,309) (3,307) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash used in financing activities (3,907) (3,571) (11,128) (31,117) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change in cash and cash equivalents (1,396) (4,625) (602) 1,649 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,669 14,019 8,875 7,745 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 8,273 9,394 8,273 9,394 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

SEGMENTED INFORMATION

The Company operates in three main industry segments, which are substantially in one geographic segment. These segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in drilling, completion and production operations and Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment.

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)

Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 3,151 $ 10,611 $ 32,774 Cost of services 2,195 6,836 27,396 Selling, general and administration 441 2,594 1,579 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 1,691 4,133 1,818 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (1,176) (2,952) 1,981 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 37 74 55 Finance income - - - Finance costs (90) (181) (101) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (1,229) (3,059) 1,935 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 111,811 225,436 157,328 Total liabilities 21,753 37,879 29,752 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures $ 852 $ 454 $ 74 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Total (1) ------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ - $ 46,536 Cost of services - 36,427 Selling, general and administration 778 5,392 Share-based compensation 67 67 Depreciation 20 7,662 ------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (865) (3,012) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 166 Finance income 802 802 Finance costs (429) (801) ------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (492) (2,845) ------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 13,136 507,711 Total liabilities 48,470 137,854 ------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures $ - $ 1,380 -------------------------------------------------------------

As at and for the three months ended September 30, 2015 (unaudited)

Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 4,598 $ 15,861 $ 46,254 Cost of services 2,860 8,471 38,483 Selling, general and administration 520 3,240 2,014 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 835 4,096 2,031 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) 383 54 3,726 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 6 69 1,617 Finance income - - - Finance costs (95) (206) (110) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes 294 (83) 5,233 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 114,230 238,322 175,456 Total liabilities 18,605 43,847 35,139 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures $ 239 $ 6,841 $ 433 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Total (1) ------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ - $ 66,713 Cost of services - 49,814 Selling, general and administration 1,279 7,053 Share-based compensation 409 409 Depreciation 19 6,981 ------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (1,707) 2,456 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 8 1,700 Finance income 242 242 Finance costs (1,911) (2,322) ------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,368) 2,076 ------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 10,171 538,179 Total liabilities 52,889 150,480 ------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures $ 5 $ 7,518 -------------------------------------------------------------

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 (unaudited)

Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 7,013 $ 27,846 $ 105,526 Cost of services 4,751 18,521 90,011 Selling, general and administration 1,349 8,007 4,866 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 2,424 12,326 5,549 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (1,511) (11,008) 5,100 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 47 254 641 Finance income Finance costs (272) (556) (321) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (1,736) (11,310) 5,420 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 111,811 225,436 157,328 Total liabilities 21,753 37,879 29,752 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures(2) $ 1,097 $ 12,495 $ 1,355 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate (1) Total ------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ - $ 140,385 Cost of services - 113,283 Selling, general and administration 2,258 16,480 Share-based compensation 1,077 1,077 Depreciation 60 20,359 ------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (3,395) (10,814) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - 942 Finance income 434 434 Finance costs (600) (1,749) ------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,561) (11,187) ------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 13,136 507,711 Total liabilities 48,470 137,854 ------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures(2) $ 4 $ 14,951 -------------------------------------------------------------

As at and for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 (unaudited)

Contract Rentals and Compression Drilling Transportation and Process Services Services Services ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ 11,953 $ 59,285 $ 159,873 Cost of services 7,133 31,651 128,443 Selling, general and administration 1,531 10,381 6,780 Share-based compensation - - - Depreciation 1,926 12,433 6,348 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) 1,363 4,820 18,302 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 39 323 4,970 Finance income - - - Finance costs (472) (1,005) (652) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes 930 4,138 22,620 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 Total assets 114,230 238,322 175,456 Total liabilities 18,605 43,847 35,139 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures (3) $ 660 $ 12,779 $ 4,398 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Total (1) ------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue $ - $ 231,111 Cost of services - 167,227 Selling, general and administration 3,390 22,082 Share-based compensation 860 860 Depreciation 49 20,756 ------------------------------------------------------------- Operating income (loss) (4,299) 20,186 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 14 5,346 Finance income 637 637 Finance costs (4,052) (6,181) ------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before income taxes (7,700) 19,988 ------------------------------------------------------------- Goodwill - 4,053 Total assets 10,171 538,179 Total liabilities 52,889 150,480 ------------------------------------------------------------- Capital expenditures (3) $ 25 $ 17,862 ------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Corporate includes the Company's corporate activities, accretion of convertible debentures in 2015 and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. 2. Includes acquisitions of assets in January and May of 2016 described in note 4 to Q3 2016 Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements. 3. Includes January 2015 acquisition of a business described in note 5 to 2015 audited Financial Statements.

Total Energy Services Inc. is a growth oriented energy services corporation involved in contract drilling services, rentals and transportation services and the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of natural gas compression and oil and natural gas process equipment. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to Financial Highlights

1. EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation minus finance income. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company's primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company's primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy's performance. Total Energy's method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. 2. Cashflow for the nine months ended September 30, 2015 is net of $12.7 million of income taxes paid during the period that relates to 2014 taxable income as a result of the Company not having been required to make income tax installment payments during 2014 and $6.9 million paid as a result of a Canadian federal income tax reassessment that has subsequently been appealed by the Company. 3. Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. 4. Net Debt equals long-term debt plus obligations under finance leases plus current liabilities minus current assets.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain words such as "could", "should", "expect", "believe", "will" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performances or achievements of Total Energy to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include fluctuations in the market for oil and natural gas and related products and services, political and economic conditions, the demand for products and services provided by Total Energy, Total Energy's ability to attract and retain key personnel and other factors. Reference should be made to Total Energy's most recently filed Annual Information Form and other public disclosures (available at www.sedar.com) for a discussion of such risks and uncertainties.

