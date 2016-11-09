India Express Logistics Market Report 2016: Express E- Commerce Logistic is Likely to Boom in the Coming Years With the Advent of Mobile Commerce - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

India's Express market has seen a growth of around 17% during 2010-14. The market of Express delivery has been on an increasing trend since 2012 as India started participating in the e-tailing business and with increased market penetration of automobiles.

Compared to the overall logistics industry which is limping at a moderate CAGR of 3 percent, Express Industry is nimble in terms of growth in market size along with concomitant improvement in policies and infrastructure. The industry can be classified broadly based on the mode of transport it uses, surface having predominance. Auto, engineering and hi tech industries have been the market drivers so far. However, it is expected that the blooming e-commerce market and relating 3PL and hyperlocal space will prompt the Express market in coming years.



According to the report India Express Logistics Market Overview, India's Express Industry has reached a market size of INR 20346 crore by 2015. Shipment wise the express market is divided into two segment namely documents and non documents. Documents dominate the market in terms of volume.

By mode of transport Surface Express is expected to have the largest share in the Express market.

The report also discusses the organized vs. the unorganized segment in the market and that there is huge price difference between organized and unorganized players. Unorganized gets much load but generates fewer profits. The main disadvantage of the unorganized sector is the handling of the products. Clearly, the organized express market is expected to constitute faster growth in the coming years. Industry wise, High- tech and Pharma will be major industry responsible for the growth of the express market in India.



The report reveals that Gati, Safexpress, Blue Dart and TCI XPS are the leading players in Indian Express market and their revenue share is expected to grow over the forecasted period, owing to their expanding distribution network.



Key Topics Covered:



1. India Logistics Market Outlook (By Value)



2. India Express Logistics Market Outlook

2.1. Market Size

2.1.1. By Value

2.1.2. Organized Vs. Unorganized

2.1.3. By Mode of Transport(Organized)

2.2. Market Share

2.2.1. By Region

2.2.2. By Company



3. India Express Road Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share By Company



4. India Domestic Air cargo Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market Share By Company

4.3. Clauses and Commercials



5. India Rail Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Parcel Market Insights

5.3. Clauses and Commercial



6. India Post Market Outlook



7. Company Profiles



- Gati Ltd

- Safexpress Pvt. Ltd.

- Transport Corporation of India (TCI )

- Blue Dart Express Ltd.

- FedEx Express Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.



