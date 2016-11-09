Research and Markets - Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Worth USD 278.57 Billion by 2021 - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts Report 2016-2021 - Vendors: Aisin Seiki, BorgWarner, Schaeffler Group

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Drivetrain Market by Drive Type (AWD, RWD, FWD), Vehicle Type (Passenger car, LCV, Buses and Trucks), Electric Vehicle Drive type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The automotive drivetrain market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% from 2016 to 2021, to reach a market size of USD 278.57 Billion by 2021. The major drivers of this market are the growing demand for comfort and safety in vehicles, rise in vehicle production, and increasing need for better acceleration, traction, and towing capabilities in vehicles.



The All-Wheel Drive (AWD) market, in terms of value, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2021. As AWD systems provide higher power and better control and traction, most Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) are equipped with these systems. AWD aids the movement of vehicles on slippery surfaces.



This system distributes power to the wheels with increased traction, as the accelerator pedal is pressed. Features such as stability control and anti-slip work in conjunction with AWD. However, they add substantial weight, complexity, and cost to the vehicle. They also reduce the fuel economy owing to the increased drag on the drivetrain.



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) are expected to dominate the electric vehicle segment of the automotive drivetrain market. According to the International Energy Agency, 1 million electric cars were sold in 2015.



Companies Mentioned:



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

GKN plc

JTEKT Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Schaeffler Group

Showa Corporation

ZF TRW



Report Structure:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Drivetrain Market, By Region



7 Drivetrain Market, By Driving Wheels (ICE Vehicles)



8 Drivetrain Market, By Vehicle Type



9 Drivetrain Market, By Drive Type (Electric Vehicles) -



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zzclbq/automotive

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716