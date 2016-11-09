Global Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars - Increasing Preference for Fuel Efficiency in Passenger Cars - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gasoline Particulate Filter Market for Passenger Cars 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global gasoline particulate filter market for passenger cars to grow at a CAGR of 314.86% during the period 2016-2020.

In the light of fluctuating fuel prices, OEMs are concentrating on developing their compact car segment. A considerable focus is put on to provide direct injection and turbocharged engines in their compact car variant. This trend will increase considering the cost sensitive nature of the market, fuel prices, and increasing need for powerful engines.

According to the report, government regulations on vehicular particulate emission levels will be a key driver for market growth. Emission standards and testing are being implemented and followed throughout the world. Emerging nations like India and China follow Euro emission standards to maintain uniformity. Government bodies across the globe have formulated various vehicular emission norms for checking vehicle particulate emissions such as Euro Emission Standards formulated by the European government, Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standards formulated by the US, and the Japanese New Long-Term Emission Standards (2005).

Further, the report states that promotion of alternative fuels and rising sales of electric cars will be a challenge for the market. With the growing environmental concerns to reduce vehicular emissions there has been an increasing tendency among governments and vehicle manufacturers all over the world to promote alternative fuels and advanced power systems for vehicles China, where 5 out of the 30 most polluted cities are located, has improved its air quality by adopting various measures like the promotion of R&D in electric vehicles (EVs), investments for EV development, and increasing the number of charging stations.

Key vendors:

Tenneco

Faurecia

Bekaert

Corning

Katcon

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Vendor landscape

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

PART 16: Appendix

