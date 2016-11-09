Asia-Pacific Diabetic Shoes/Footwear Market Demand & Opportunity Outlook Report 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia-Pacific Diabetic Shoes/Footwear Market Demand & Opportunity Outlook 2021" report to their offering.

On the back of expanding diabetic population across the continent, the demand for ortho shoes has spiked in recent years. Countries like Singapore and Australia has diabetic prevalence >10%. As a result, the demand for diabetic footwear is mounting every year.

Singapore, in-spite of being a small Asian country, is estimated to witness a burgeoned increase in the diabetic footwear and the demand for diabetic shoes is projected to register a healthy CAGR of > 8% during 2015-2021. This growth would be backed up by a high prevalence rate of diabetes in the country, which rose from 11.4% in 2010 to 14.8% in 2014. The situation has made the country worried for its future generation and epidemics caused due to beefed up diabetic prevalence.

In addition to that, Japan is also projected to have a modest demand for the ortho shoes in the country. Japan holds the sixth largest population of diabetic patients in the world and country has witnessed a nominal growth in total diabetic population since 2011-2014. The total number of diabetic patients in the country was 7.1 million in 2012, which slightly rose to 7.21 million in 2014.

Currently, Japan is one of the fastest aging nations of the world with 26% of the country's population aging 65 years or above. Further, there is a huge disparity in the birth and mortality rate in the country. The mortality rate is very high due to aged population and birth rate is comparatively very low. All these factors combined, a great market for diabetic footwear is projected to open new avenues in near future.

Key Answers Captured in Report

- Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

- What are the strategies adopted by big players in the regional market?

- Which country would see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

- What is the current & expected market size in next five years?

- What is the market feasibility for long term investment?

- What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the market?

- What is risk involved for suppliers in the geography?

- What factors would drive the demand for the product/service in near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Key Topics Covered:

1. List of Figures & Tables

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Entry & Winning Strategy

4. Research Methodology

5. Global Diabetic Footwear Market Size and Forecast

6. Market Segmentation

7. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

8. Industry Growth Drivers

9. Restraints

10. Risk Analysis

11. Competitive Landscape

DARCO International Inc.

Sigvaris

Ortho Asia-Pacific

Duna Srl

Thuasne

Medline Industries

DJO Global Inc

Hong Kong Grace Shoes Development Co Ltd.

Dr. Zen Inc

Supad

Drew Shoe Corporation USA

Podartis Srl

Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mzzh98/asiapacific

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716