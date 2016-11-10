Detailed Exploration of Blockchain Technologies, Their Current Applications and Potential Impact - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blockchain - A new IT infrastructure" report to their offering.

This report provides a detailed exploration of Blockchain technologies, their current applications and potential impact.



It describes how a blockchain works, its possible variants and technological limitations.



The report also takes a look at the blockchain ecosystem, the structure of its value chain and core applications: blockchain infrastructures, FinTech, ownership and property management, decentralized apps.



Finally, it delivers an analysis of today's market, the main factors shaping its development, and the potential impact of this new secure infrastructure technology.



Slideshow Contents



What is a blockchain?

- The blockchain

- What is a blockchain?

- How the blockchain works



Variations and evolution

- Evolution of the blockchain

- Example of a smart contract

- Decentralized apps: business model



Value chain and applications

- The blockchain ecosystem

- Blockchain and FinTech

- Blockchain and ownership records

- Blockchain and the decentralized economy



Development analysis

- The blockchain's technological limitations

- Choosing the right type of blockchain

- The blockchain: revolution or paradigm shift?

- Key trends



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Blockchain technologies and applications

1.2. Market analysis



2. Methodology & definitions



3. Blockchain: origins and technologies

3.1. What is the blockchain?

3.2. Variants

3.3. The technology's limitations



4. Blockchain ecosystems and applications

4.1. Applications and value chain

4.2. Blockchain infrastructures

4.3. Cryptocurrencies and FinTech

4.4. Property management

4.5. Distributed applications and services



5. Market analysis

5.1. Players' conception of the ecosystem

5.2. Factors shaping the blockchain's development

5.3. Development forecasts



