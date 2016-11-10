

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to RMB3.02 billion, or RMB22.82 per share. This was higher than RMB2.05 billion, or RMB15.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 38.1% to RMB9.21 billion. This was up from RMB6.67 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB3.02 Bln. vs. RMB2.05 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.3% -EPS (Q3): RMB22.82 vs. RMB15.49 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.3% -Revenue (Q3): RMB9.21 Bln vs. RMB6.67 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 38.1%



