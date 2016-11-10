Capstone Mining Announces 2017 Copper Price Protection

VANCOUVER, November 9, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone") (TSX: CS) today announced that it has entered into zero-cost collars for 43,000 tonnes of copper with settlements between January and December 2017 at a minimum of US$5,025 and a maximum of US$5,585 per tonne of copper. There was no cost to Capstone to put this protection in place.

"Capstone's strategy over the long term is to remain unhedged on our copper production," said Darren Pylot, President and CEO of Capstone. "However, we determined our most prudent course of action was to opportunistically protect our business from near term downside risk. Our actions ensure we can continue to reduce debt in 2017, while retaining meaningful exposure to copper prices, particularly in the second half of 2017 and beyond."

In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2016 we have sold forward 30,000 tonnes of copper at $4,900 per tonne of copper for the period December 2016 to June 2017.

Capstone Mining Corp. is a Canadian base metals mining company, focused on copper. We are committed to the responsible development of our assets and the environments in which we operate. Our three producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, US, the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas State, Mexico and the Minto copper mine in Yukon, Canada. In addition, Capstone has two development projects; the large scale 70% owned copper-iron Santo Domingo project in Region III, Chile, in partnership with Korea Resources Corporation, and the 100% owned Kutcho copper-zinc project in British Columbia, Canada, as well as exploration properties in Chile and US. Capstone's strategy is to focus on the optimization of operations and assets in politically stable, mining-friendly regions, centred in the Americas. Our headquarters are in Vancouver, Canada and we are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Further information is available athttp://www.capstonemining.com.

