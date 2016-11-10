As consumers are becoming increasingly health conscious about their lifestyles and diets, food manufacturers and restaurants have had to quickly adapt by expanding product offerings to increase their customer base, while also strengthening existing customer loyalty. Technavio has recently published three research reports which highlight markets that are seeing increased revenue directly driven from healthy conscious consumers. All three of these reports can be purchased at a minimum 50% discount by becoming a Technavio subscriptions member

Global Pizza Market 2016-2020

2016 Growth Rate: 3.12%

Pizza lovers are opting for choices that have new ingredients and bold flavors as the demand for innovative and exotic flavored pizza is popular among millennials. In addition, customers are looking for alternatives to customize their pizza based on calorie intake per day. Companies such as Pizza Hut cater to this audience by offering nutrition calculators that provide customers options to create their own pizza by choosing crust type, toppings, sauce, and crust size based on their requirements, while at the same time displaying the total calorie intake for customers.

The global pizza market is also expanding meat-free and dairy-free alternatives in their menus. There were approximately 35-40 chains in the US and Canada in 2015 which offered vegan pizzas, one of the largest vegan-friendly chains being Mellow Mushroom which has over 150 locations throughout the United States.

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in the US 2016-2020

2016 Growth Rate: 9.77%

Technavio's lead food and beverage analysts expect the fast casual restaurants market in the US to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period, driven by growing health-consciousness among consumers. Restaurants are introducing healthier meal options in their menus which contain unique, high-quality food ingredients to help customers reduce their calorie intake.

Restaurants such as Pie Five Pizza, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Smashburger offer fresh salads in their menu, containing fresh vegetables, while PizzaRev, Panera Bread, and Biaggi's Ristorante Italiano offer gluten-free food on their menus due to the growing awareness of celiac disease.

Global Extruded Snacks Market 2016-2020

2016 Growth Rate: 3.76%

Consumers are becoming more attentive about their snacking habits and are increasingly adopting healthy snacking foods such as extruded snacks because of their metabolic benefits. Healthy snacking is also a complement to weight-loss plans, as these snack foods provide essential vitamins and nutrients.

APAC is expected to be the largest revenue-generating region for the global extruded snacks market and is likely to occupy more than 43% of the total market revenue by 2020. Consumers in this region have various snacking options available at very reasonable prices, which will boost the growth prospects for the market during the forecast period.

