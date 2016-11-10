WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - November 09, 2016) - Mountain America Credit Union proudly welcomes Joshua Cook, the newest LPL Financial advisor at LPL Financial at Mountain America Credit Union. Cook serves the Uintah Basin, including Vernal, Roosevelt and Altamont, plus the Moab area.

"I aim to provide members with an exceptional service experience," says Cook. "I believe the greatest probability of success comes from simplicity, a principle that I make a priority for every member I work with."

Cook's career spans over 16 years of experience in various roles within the financial industry. A graduate of Weber State University, he received his bachelor of science in finance and business administration. Cook holds the following registrations through LPL Financial: FINRA Series 7, 63, 65 securities licenses, as well as a Utah life insurance agent's license.

Cook is a long-time resident of the Basin. During his free time, he enjoys travel, the outdoors and shooting. His wife Cami and their three children are excited to continue to make the Basin their home for a long time to come.

Mountain America contracts with LPL Financial, one of the nation's leading diversified service companies and the largest independent broker-dealer, to offer investment services.

Securities and Financial Planning offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates. The investment products sold through LPL Financial are not insured Mountain America Credit Union deposits and are not FDIC/NCUA insured. These products are not obligations of Mountain America Credit Union and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by Mountain America Credit Union or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed and loss of principal is possible. Mountain America Federal Credit Union is not a registered broker/dealer and is not affiliated with LPL Financial.

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $5.7 billion in assets and serves more than 600,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, 86 branches in five states, and access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), is the nation's largest independent broker/dealer (based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2016), an RIA custodian, and an independent consultant to retirement plans. LPL was founded with a pioneering vision: to help financial advisors offer truly independent financial guidance and advice. Today LPL provides an integrated platform of proprietary technology, brokerage, and investment advisory services to over 14,000 financial advisors and 700 institutions as the nation's largest independent broker/dealer, making them a leading distributor of financial products in the United States. In addition, LPL Financial supports approximately 4,000 financial advisors licensed with insurance companies by providing customized clearing, advisory platforms and technology solutions. LPL Financial and its affiliates have more than 3,000 employees with primary offices in Boston, Charlotte and San Diego. For more information, please visit www.lpl.com.

