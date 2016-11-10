

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down 3.3 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 843.7 billion yen.



That missed expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders picked up 4.3 percent - also exceeding forecast for 4.1 percent following the 11.6 percent spike in the previous month.



The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, fell 0.7 percent on month and gained 0.9 percent on year to 972.1 billion yen.



