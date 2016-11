LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom jumped 23.0 percent in October, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 18.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous month following an upward revision from 17.0 percent.



The housing market continues to rebound, analysts suggested, following the volatility induced by the Brexit vote over the summer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX