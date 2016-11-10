

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan skidded 3.3 percent on month in September, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - standing at 843.7 billion yen.



That missed expectations for a fall of 1.5 percent following the 2.2 percent decline in August.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders picked up 4.3 percent - also exceeding forecast for 4.1 percent following the 11.6 percent spike in the previous month.



The total number of machinery orders, including those volatile ones for ships and from electric power companies, fell 0.7 percent on month and gained 0.9 percent on year to 972.1 billion yen.



Manufacturing orders slid 5.0 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year to 335.5 billion yen in September, while non-manufacturing orders fell 0.9 percent on month and jumped 7.8 percent on year to 510.3 billion yen.



Government orders skidded 10.3 percent on month and 25.2 percent on year to 220.6 billion yen. Orders from overseas gained 1.4 percent on month and fell 16.7 percent on year to 785.0 billion yen. Orders from agencies added 5.6 percent on month and 7.6 percent on year to 121.4 billion yen.



For the third quarter of 2016, core machine orders were up 7.3 percent on quarter and 6.5 percent on year.



For the fourth quarter, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 5.9 percent on quarter and gain 3.7 percent on year.



Also on Thursday, the Bank of Japan said that the M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.7 percent on year in October, coming in at 945.1 trillion yen.



That exceeded forecasts for 3.6 percent following the downwardly revised 3.5 percent increase in September (originally 3.6 percent).



The M3 money stock advanced an annual 3.2 percent versus forecasts for 3.1 percent after gaining a downwardly revised 3.0 percent in the previous month (originally 3.1 percent).



The L money stock added 1.9 percent to 1,656.0 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX