sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 10.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

76,80 Euro		+3,922
+5,38 %
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANOFI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,88
77,42
09.11.
76,66
76,81
09.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MANNKIND CORPORATION
MANNKIND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MANNKIND CORPORATION0,454+21,39 %
SANOFI SA76,80+5,38 %