

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and Sanofi have entered into an agreement with the certain terms. The promissory note and security agreement between MannKind and Aventisub LLC, a Sanofi affiliate, are terminated, with Aventisub agreeing to forgive the full outstanding loan balance of $71.56 million.



MannKind is also relieved from its obligation to pay $0.5 million in previously uncharged costs related to the collaboration.



Sanofi will purchase $10.2 million worth of insulin from MannKind in early December as part of its preexisting commitment to purchase insulin following termination of the collaboration and MannKind's exercise of a 'put' option.



The balance of the insulin 'put' option ($30.6 million) is accelerated with Sanofi completing the cash payment of $30.6 million to MannKind by January 9, 2017. This payment will be made without MannKind being required to deliver any insulin to Sanofi.



All issues arising out of the license and collaboration agreement, the supply agreement, the promissory note, the security agreement and the transition agreement are resolved.



