

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - German telecom firm Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK) reported that its The EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation came to a total of EUR 82.7 million in the first nine months of 2016, down from EUR88.2 million last year.



The value of the previous year of EUR88.2 million was positively influenced by a contributory payment to advertising expenditures by Telef?nica related to the acquisition of yourfone Retail AG and other factors, restricting the comparability of the two years.



Revenues for the period increased by14.7% to EUR522.1 million from EUR455.1 million last year.



The driver of this overall good development of the MVNO subscriber base, which increased by 689,000 subscribers (28.1%) to 3.138 million subscribers (9M 2015: 2.449 million), was once again the highly dynamic growth in the budget subscriber segment.



The company expects a further increase in the MVNO customer base for 2016 and 2017 that will lead to the parallel continuation of the positive corporate development. We confirm our EBITDA forecast for the year 2016 as a whole, an increase in EBITDA to between EUR115 million and EUR120 million.



The company expects a further increase in the EBITDA by about 40% to between EUR160 million and EUR170 million for fiscal year 2017.



