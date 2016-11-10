

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 25 points or 0.7 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,130-point plateau, although the market figures to reverse those losses on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive, with a big rebound likely following Wednesday's heavy U.S. election-induced selloff. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday as weakness from the financial shares, insurance companies and telecoms was offset by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index slipped 19.52 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 3,128.37 after trading between 3,096.95 and 3,146.95. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 0.58 percent to end at 2,068.47.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.94 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.90 percent, China Life skidded 1.76 percent, China Unicom plummeted 2.45 percent, Vanke surged 8.59 percent, Gemdale advanced 1.00 percent and China Shenhua added 0.28 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved sharply on Wednesday as traders reacted to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's surprise victory in the race for the White House.



The Dow shot up 256.95 points or 1.4 percent to 18,589.69, while the NASDAQ jumped 57.58 points or 1.1 percent to 5,251.07 and the S&P 500 surged 23.70 points or 1.1 percent to 2,163.26.



Trump pulled an upset over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton after winning several key battleground states, including Florida, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.



He vowed to unite the country in his victory speech, but investors remain wary about how his policy proposals will play out in reality.



Crude oil futures also rallied in response to the election as Dec. WTI oil was up 29 cents or 0.6 percent to $45.27/bbl, the highest in a week.



