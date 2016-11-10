

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Digital entertainment and communications service provider Swift Networks Group Limited (SW1.AX) announced that it has won a material contract to design, construct and deploy elements of its entertainment system to Rio Tinto's Amrun Village facility.



Amrun Village is located approximately 40 kilometres south of Weipa, near the Gulf of Carpentaria in far north Queensland. The village accommodates up to 528 Rio Tinto workers who mine and process bauxite at the world-class deposit nearby.



