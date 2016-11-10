Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it reached a settlement with Go All Sprl on October 27 in the commercial court of Brussels, Belgium. The lawsuit, filed on September 23, claimed infringement of Mitsubishi Electric's intellectual property right (IPR) by certain Go All hand dryers sold in Europe (Eco Dryer 4 All White, EOLE, etc.), based on EU's Registered Community Design No. 001811746-0001, which protects the appearance of hand dryers.

In the settlement, Go All entirely admits that some of its hand dryers use Mitsubishi Electric's intellectual property, and agrees to destroy the infringing products and discontinue their sale in Europe.

Mitsubishi Electric has also filed IPR infringement lawsuits in China against Taizhou Dihour Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd., a hand dryer manufacturer, and its sales subsidiary, Shanghai Jiecheng Electrical Appliances Co.,Ltd., demanding that they stop manufacturing and selling their infringing hand dryers.

Mitsubishi Electric became the world's first company to develop and sell a new type of hand dryer that blows jets of air on both sides of the hand, pushing the water off rather than evaporating it when it introduced its Jet Towel model in 1993.

Jet Towel is a registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

