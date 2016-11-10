Automotive Fuel Tank Industry Global and China Analysis for 2016-2020

PUNE, India, November 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Global and China Automotive Fuel Tank Industry Report, 2016-2020 forecasts worldwide automotive fuel tank market size to exceed 100 million pieces and Chinese market close to 30 million pieces in 2020.

Automotive fuel tank, one of important auto functional and safety parts, is chiefly classified into plastic fuel tank and metal fuel tank according to the material. Global automotive fuel tank market was about 90.10 million pieces in 2015, 1.5 times as many as the 2009 figure, 24.30 million pieces of which were contributed by China, the world's largest automobile market, 1.8 times the size in 2009.

Due to automotive lightweight and the requirements on emission reduction, plastic fuel tank gradually replaces metal one, accounting for about 80% globally and 70% or so in China in 2015, and the figures are predicted to rise to 85% and 80% by 2020, respectively. Major global fuel tank suppliers are Inergy, Kautex, TI Automotive, YAPP Automotive Systems, Yachiyo Industry, etc. The five companies held a combined over 70% share of global plastic fuel tank market in 2015 with Inergy holding the highest proportion, about 27%.

Plastic fuel tank suppliers in the Chinese market consist of three camps: foreign-funded, State-owned, and private in a ratio of 3:4:3. Foreign players have accelerated their expansions in China over recent years. Inergy established its 6th Chongqing-based fuel tank plant in China in May 2015. Kautex broke ground on its Wuhan plant in Oct 2015 for the manufacturing of fuel tanks with the world's latest NGFS technology. Production is slated to begin in 2017. Kautex (Changchun) Plastics Technology opened in April 2016 and will become the center for the production with NGFS technology. TI Automotive put its 900,000 pcs/a plastic fuel tank production facility in Baoding(in Hebei province, China) into operation in June 2016. As these capacities are gradually unleashed, the share of foreign brands in the Chinese plastic fuel tank market will further rise, reaching an estimated over 50% in 2020.

Global Key Companies are Kautex, Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Tokyo Radiator Mfg. Co., Ltd., Hwashin Co., Ltd., Inergy Automotive Systems, TI Automotive, Magna Steyr, Futaba Industrial, FTS and Donghee.

Key Chinese Companies are YAPP Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., Wuhu ShunrongSanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co., Ltd., WanxiangQianchao Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Changyun Plastics Technology Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Suguang Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Chengdu Lingchuan Special Industrial Co., Ltd., Luzhou North Chemical Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Anhui Xincheng Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Long Tank Trucks Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hebei Shichang Auto Parts Co., Ltd., and Nanchang JianglingHuaxiang Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

Compared with plastic fuel tank, metal one is low-cost. Some auto models, such as Kia K5, Toyota CROWN, Toyota Reiz, and Lexus NX-Series, now still adopt iron fuel tank.

Luzhou North Chemical Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Lingchuan Special Industrial Co., Ltd. are the two major metal fuel tank manufacturers in China, together seizing a market share of nearly 40%. Luzhou North Chemical Machinery Manufacturing has developed a fuel tank pattern of 4 production bases + 5 production lines, specifically Luzhou (Sichuan), Qingdao (Shandong), Liuzhou (Guangxi), and Chongqing. The company is pushing the construction of 150,000 units/metal fuel tank plant in Indonesia in 2016.

Another research titled Global Automotive Fuel Tank Cap Industry 2016 Market Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Automotive Fuel Tank Cap industry. The Automotive Fuel Tank Cap market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions' development status. This report also states import/export, supply and consumption figures as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin by regions (United States, EU, China and Japan), and other regions can be added. Then, the report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials, equipment and downstream consumers analysis is also carried out. Companies mentioned in this report are are Toyoda Gosei, Magna International, Futaba Industrial, Continental, Faurecia, Hwaseung R&A, TI Automotive Limited, HUTCHINSON, Brano Group, Xixia Intake & Exhaust Manifold, Wanxiang Qianchao, Lingyun Industrial and Yuchai Machinery (Guangxi) Group.

